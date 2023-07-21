"Evening on the Lake: The Unexpected Legacy of the Johnstown Flood: Lessons Learned and Applied to Modern Day Disaster Relief" will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Johnstown Flood National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork.
The hour-long presentation will explore how the Johnstown Flood created the framework of how Americans respond to disaster relief in the face of modern-day disasters.
The program is sponsored by Friends of Johnstown Flood National Memorial.
No reservations are required.
Information: 814-886-6171.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.