JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Billed as both an educational institution and a tourist attraction, the Johnstown Flood Museum opened with a simple ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by 50 to 75 guests on May 31, 1973.
A new crowd will gather inside the Johnstown Area Heritage Association- owned building on Wednesday to commemorate the museum’s 50th anniversary and envision its future throughout the upcoming years.
Admission will be free all day.
A ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the city’s great flood that killed more than 2,200 people on May 31, 1889. Updates will be provided about planned construction and new exhibits. The museum will also celebrate its half-century of existence at 304 Washington St. in downtown Johnstown.
“Fifty years is a long time, but it’s also been a time of pretty steady growth,” JAHA President Richard Burkert said.
“The Johnstown Flood Museum was able to achieve a level of excellence within the first 15 to 20 years of existence. The organization has gone onto really create a network of places, programs and expediences to tell the story of Johnstown and create pride and knowledge in residents about what’s special about this place.”
Visitors will be able to see samples of videos, 3D images and colorized photos that will be part of modern exhibits that are still being fully developed.
“It’s not just a story of death and destruction,” Burkert said. “It’s a story of resurrection and commitment to place. It’s something I think that is real life. It’s a story, and it’s one that we can tell even in a better way now because of technology, so this is all pretty exciting for people working with the Flood Museum.”
Later, on Wednesday night, JAHA will show a special light display on the historic Stone Bridge to mark the anniversary of the flood.
Also on Wednesday, events are scheduled to take place at Johnstown Flood National Memorial, located at the site where the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club’s dam broke, sending the deadly wave of water into the valley below.
The memorial will be open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wreath-laying ceremonies will take place at 4:07 p.m., the time when the water hit Johnstown.
There will be children’s activities in the picnic area from 6 to 8 p.m.
Luminaria with the names of all those who died in the flood written on the bags will glow from 7 to 10 p.m.
“Our park was established to commemorate the Johnstown Flood and to always remember the 2,209 victims,” Doug Bosley, a park ranger, said.
“That’s why we always do it on the anniversary. Some people ask, ‘Why don’t you do it on the weekend? You’d get more people.’ The flood happened on May 31, so we always do this event on the 31st, and it really gives visitors a sense of the number of people that died seeing all the luminaria throughout the park.”
Johnstown Flood National Memorial and JAHA are planning events in advance of the actual anniversary day, too.
On Friday, a “Black Friday” presentation will be shown in the memorial’s visitor center, beginning at 7 p.m.
Required reservations can be made by calling 814-886-6171.
“It’s our park movie that we show at the park every day, but there’s no sound,” Elizabeth Shope, the memorial’s public information officer, said.
“People are watching the moving picture on the screen and listening to songs and accounts of flood survivors that go along with it. It’s a different way of watching the movie and telling the story. The story is told through songs and accounts.”
On Sunday, JAHA will host a screening of the recently restored 1926 silent film “The Johnstown Flood” at The State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown, beginning at 8 p.m.
“I think it’s going to be really special to see the restored version of this movie that is so important in film history,” JAHA director of marketing and communications Shelley Johansson said.
“We’re going to have the people that restored it with us to talk about the process of restoring it, why the film is so important in film history. I think it’s going to be a fascinating evening.”
Tickets, costing $25, can be purchased at jaha.org/events/the-johnstown-flood.
Elevators at the State Theater will be in use for anybody with accessibility needs.
