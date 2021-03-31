A Carrolltown native involved in Johnstown’s flood centennial planning during the earliest days of the city’s heritage tourism industry has passed.
Louise Bem, 75, served on the Johnstown Flood Centennial Project during the build-up to the 100-year anniversary in 1989 and later served as a member of the CNI Trail Council, the Cambria and Indiana County resident group originally formed in 1992 to build the regional Ghost Town Trail system that exists today.
Bem, alongside then-Johns- town Flood Centennial Project director Richard Dill, was part of a three-member staff, which was hired by a centennial committee to draw outside attention to Johnstown’s commemoration of its tragic but famous flood.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association Director Richard Burkert said Bem had a passion for local history and originally volunteered with the effort before joining on as the project’s staff historian in the late 1980s.
Within a small public relations-minded department that sometimes dealt with press questions from some of the nation’s biggest newspapers, the group spearheaded education outreach efforts about the 1889 flood, including program that were televised at the time, Burkert added.
“At the time, (what is now the Johnstown Area Heritage Association) was really just focused on running the flood museum,” he said. “Their work really was the start of a lot of the history outreach we do today, and the anniversary commemoration was the catalyst for heritage tourism here.”
Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Lisa Rager remembered Bem as a “ball of energy” who was driven to share stories about the flood and the communities it impacted back in 1889.
“She was very good at what she did and also very precise. I learned a lot working with her,” said Rager, who first joined the project as an intern in the late 1980s.
A Bishop Carroll graduate, Bem spent recent years living in Indiana and is survived by her husband, Stan, and three sons, her obituary shows.
She was the owner of Bem Enterprises, which provided compliance services for trucking and gas companies.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home in Indiana is handling her funeral arrangements.
Burkert said Bem’s passing is a loss for the Johnstown community.
“She was a great person, and certainly a part of our team,” he said. “We’re very sad to hear of her passing.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.
