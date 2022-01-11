JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown firefighters worked with a local towing company to hoist a sport utility vehicle from the frigid Little Conemaugh River on Monday.
Fire Chief Bob Statler said the vehicle's owner reported it in the river after he started the vehicle to warm it up and returned minutes later to find it in the river.
"It apparently slipped into gear and went over," said Statler.
The vehicle went in the river behind Gautier Steel near Clinton Street, he said.
Fire crews used a ladder to reach the car and put a sling around the vehicle to enable it to be lifted. No injuries were reported, Statler said.
