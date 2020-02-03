A woman was helped from her Market Street residence late Saturday after city firefighters responded to a kitchen fire, Johnstown Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim McCann, said.
The woman was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for evaluation due to smoke inside the residence, and no significant injuries were reported during the response, he said Sunday.
“She was conscious at the time and we just had to help her out,” McCann said.
The fire was ruled accidental, he said.
Johnstown Fire Department had to shut down Market Street between Vine and Napoleon streets to battle the fire.
The road reopened by 1 a.m.
