No injuries were reported from a West End house fire Saturday, Johnstown fire officials said.
Johnstown Fire Department arrived on the 300 block of Corrine Avenue just after 6 p.m. Saturday to find a working fire extending up through the house from the basement, fire Chief Bob Statler said.
The fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage on one side of the home, extending up the walls into the attic.
It appeared to be the result of an electrical issue, he said.
No one was home at the time of the fire, Statler said.
The home is insured and can be repaired, he added.
West Hills and Richland also were dispatched, and crews spent more than two hours at the scene.
