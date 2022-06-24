JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown filmmaker has written his second book to help filmmakers market their work and produce movie trailers.
Johnstown native Tom Getty recently released “How to Make Blockbuster Movie Trailers.”
Trailers are short highlight clips used to advertise a film.
Getty said he’s been a filmmaker since he’s been about 8 years old. After studying his craft in college, he wrote and directed two movies – “Emulation” and “Rising Fear,” which was later retitled “America Has Fallen.”
After the release of “America Has Fallen” in 2016, Getty said that he started to shift gears and explore other aspects of the industry.
In 2018, he wrote his first book, titled “How to Make Blockbuster Movies.”
“I wasn't interested in doing another movie and I was finding myself more and more interested in marketing because I found that that was so important and crucial to the success of the previous film,” Getty said. “In that learning about marketing and stuff about movie marketing, I was given the opportunity to make a movie trailer for a company called High Octane Pictures."
Getty said that he “slipped right into it” and found he “really had a knack” for making trailers.
He said: “I was like, ‘I really like this. There's a lot going on. This is like making mini movies really.’ And so I really dug into how movie trailers are produced, they're produced really then, like movies are produced and I really got into the mechanisms and the principles, and the thing that frustrated me was that there was no information available on how to make movie trailers.”
This is what Getty said inspired him to write “How to Make Blockbuster Movie Trailers.”
“I had for years wondered about how movie trailers are actually made and there's books on how to do everything," he said. "Making movies ... communications, public speaking. But there's never been a book on how to make movie trailers.”
He found that odd, considering how prevalent trailers are in popular culture.
Getty said the book is an effort to share the information that he had accumulated on his own from studying and work.
“I needed a system and because you know, by the time I was making the third or fourth movie trailer, I started to realize I needed a system and what's that system going to be?" he said. "... You start with the movie’s dialog and you don't work from the images, because that's just going to confuse you.
“And so from crafting that system, upon which I would make movie trailers, I really started to get excited about this idea of putting together a training manual, or a book.”
Both “How to Make Blockbuster Movie Trailers” and “How to Make Blockbuster Movies” are available on Amazon.
