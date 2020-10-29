A Johnstown federal judge has denied a request for an injunction that would prevent county election officials in Pennsylvania from counting some mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day.
U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson ruled late Wednesday that, while plaintiffs in the case Bognet v. Boockvar did show "arbitrary treatment of different voters based simply on their method of voting" in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision that mail-in ballots received after Election Day with no legible postmark should be presumed to have been cast legally, granting their requested injunction would create confusion among voters with just days to go before Election Day and thus would not be in the public interest.
Plaintiffs’ attorneys filed notice Thursday that they plan to appeal the ruling to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Sept. 17 that mail-in ballots can be counted if they are postmarked before the time polls close on Nov. 3 and are received by county election boards by 5 p.m. Nov. 6. The court also allowed counting of ballots without a clear postmark unless there was evidence that they were mailed after the polls closed. The U.S. Supreme Court considered the issue and was split 4-4, resulting in the state court’s decision being upheld.
In a separate case involving the same issue, the U.S. Supreme Court declined Wednesday to fast-track an appeal by the Pennsylvania Republican Party for another review of the state Supreme Court’s ruling, but kept open the possibility that it could take up the matter after the election. New Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was sworn in Monday night to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, did not participate in the decision.
Justice Samuel Alito, in a statement joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, wrote that it “would be highly desirable to issue a ruling on the constitutionality of the state Supreme Court’s decision before the election,” but “reluctantly conclude(d) that there is simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election.”
Alito wrote that the Supreme Court was informed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar directed Wednesday that county elections boards to keep mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and before 5 p.m. Nov. 6 separate from the rest of the ballots so that “a targeted remedy will be available” if the state Supreme Court’s decision is ultimately overturned.
Plaintiffs in the separate case ruled on by Gibson are Jim Bognet, the Republican candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 8th District, and four Somerset County voters who said they plan to vote in person on Election Day – Donald K. Miller, Debra Miller, Alan Clark and Jennifer Clark. They filed suit against Boockvar and each of the state’s 67 county elections boards.
Gibson agreed that the Somerset plaintiffs were legally harmed and thus had standing to sue because the state Supreme Court’s “presumption of timeliness” – that is, its decision that mail-in ballots with no legible postmark received after 8 p.m. Election Day are presumed to have been mailed before that deadline and thus legally cast, unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates otherwise – created a “preferred class of voters” of which they are not a part.
“The presumption of timeliness,” he wrote, “changes the effective date of the election and extends the date of the election by multiple days for a select group of mail-in voters whose ballots will be presumed to be timely in the absence of a verifiable postmark. … This preferred class of voters will now be able to cast their ballots after the congressionally established Election Day, yet by virtue of the judicially imposed presumption they will be deemed to have voted timely if the ballot lacks a legible postmark or has no postmark at all.”
However, in denying plaintiffs’ request for an injunction, the judge shot down several more of their arguments and cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s so-called “Purcell principle,” which holds that lower federal courts generally should not alter the rules of an election on the eve of that election. The court has in the past prevented numerous rulings of lower federal courts from going into effect based on that principle, he added.
“Here, the plaintiffs filed their motion less than two weeks before the election,” Gibson wrote in his order. “The election is rapidly approaching. Granting the relief plaintiffs seek would result in significant voter confusion, precisely the kind of confusion that Purcell seeks to avoid. Accordingly, the court finds that granting injunctive relief would not be in the public interest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.