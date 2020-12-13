Artificial turf and lighting at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, carpeting inside the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, a concrete entryway into City Hall, pavement on streets and sidewalks, flood protection walls along Sam’s Run and HVAC equipment in the Public Safety Building are expected to be installed during 2021 as part of Johnstown’s largest capital improvement plan in recent years.
All total, the city has budgeted spending $3,753,663 for 40 line-item projects.
Most of the money will be used for structural improvements.
But upward of $500,000 will be spent on equipment upgrades and other needs in specific departments, with the breakdown being:
• $235,800 for fire;
• $127,000 for community and economic development;
• $108,427 for police;
• $44,000 for public works.
Departments were asked to prioritize their needs so a master list of work could be formed.
“Every department at the city contributed to developing this list of projects, a long-term list over five years,” interim City Manager John Trant Jr. said. “The money is allocated across every city department. So this isn’t just about putting all our eggs in one basket from a standpoint of funding one particular pet project or over-funding one particular department.”
Johnstown, which has been in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities since 1992, previously had no money in its capital budget, according to Finance Director Robert Ritter.
“Reality is, the city just hasn’t had this ability over the last number of years to truly stay on top of maintenance of existing facilities,” Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “Just having that capability is something new for us and exciting for staff and others.”
The 2021 capital fund will start at $4,509,000, with money the city obtained by selling its sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
“The goal was to have a plan in place that’s actually funded for the first time in quite a while for the city,” Trant said. “That’s as a result of proceeds available from the sewer sale. Our goal was to get as many projects lined up as we could and develop a multi-year capital plan, so the city could start moving forward and digging itself out of an infrastructure hole.”
Funding will come from the capital budget ($2,283,663), a transfer from the general fund ($1 million) and grants ($470,000).
Stadium upgrades
More than $1 million will be invested into Sargent’s Stadium – $700,000 for new turf, $350,000 for lighting and $70,000 for a video scoreboard. Officials want to make the stadium a more appealing facility for the Johnstown Mill Rats, the city’s new college-age baseball team from the Prospect League, and other organizations that use the park.
“Obviously, with the Mill Rats coming in, that was a big push for us to advance the artificial turf project,” Dubnansky said. “We know the turf can last them going into next near. But, beyond that, obviously in order to fulfill their five-year contract, we need to make sure that that is a facility that is adequate to do that.
“And not only for the Mill Rats. We’re looking at other additional opportunities to help drive events and other activities at the stadium to draw more people into the town through a visitor’s standpoint and other investment as well.”
Other big-ticket items include:
• $800,000 for road paving and sidewalk program;
• $400,000 for Sam’s Run flood protection;
• $125,000 for carpeting at the conference center;
• $100,000 for city-owned sidewalks;
• $100,000 for paving the Washington Street parking lot;
• $100,000 for parks and playgrounds.
Public Safety Building
More than $180,000 will be spent on upgrades to the Public Safety Building, which, in the past, has been cited for numerous air quality and structural violations by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Planned HVAC work, costing $86,405, will take care of what Trant called “the final piece of the L&I report.”
“So not only does this address some comfort issues as it relates to police and fire using the Public Safety Building, it also addresses the violations and findings of the L&I investigation that have been outstanding for quite some time,” Trant said.
The lack of proper HVAC has created uncomfortable conditions for the police officers and firefighters stationed in the nearly century-old building.
“There have been several locations in that building that have been without heat for a number of years now,” said Jared Campagna, the city’s public works director, during an online City Council meeting held Wednesday. “We’re looking to upgrade that, upgrade the overall system as well, just make it more comfortable for the employees over there. They need heat to do their jobs.”
After all the spending, city officials expect to have $2,225,337 left in the capital fund at the end of 2021.
From then forward, the economic team wants to use capital money, along with about $1 million or so annually in general fund transfers and whatever grants can be obtained, to continue making improvements during what will be a permanent rolling five-year plan.
“By doing these kinds of things every year, which the city will be able to do, we’ll just be able to keep everything and sustained properly,” Ritter said.
Johnstown expects to be able to free up funds now that it took $19 million from the sewer sale and created a plan to pay down its pension obligation over the years. By using a portion of that money next year, the city’s pension obligation is expected to drop from an originally projected $2.9 million to $450,000, not counting the part that is covered by aid from the state, according to Trant.
