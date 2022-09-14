JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Johnstown police Capt. Michael Plunkard first took his Act 120 training to become an officer 20 years ago, he was testing alongside 180 other hopefuls.
Today, at a time his department is seeking to fill six vacancies, Plunkard spends his off-duty hours teaching a Pennsylvania Highlands Community College academy class of just 14 cadets.
The sharp drop reflects a difficult reality for municipal police departments such as Johnstown’s that are seeing a fraction of the job applications they did a decade ago when jobs are posted, he said.
But it’s a situation the city took a first step toward changing Wednesday.
In a move toward bolstering their candidate pool, city officials are looking into a program that would enable the department to test people who have not yet received the Act 120 certification that Pennsylvania requires to serve as an officer.
According to Plunkard and council members, it opens the door for the city to potentially partner in a state program with Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police academy that would enable candidates who score well on the city’s civil service test to be hired on as cadets and have their Act 120 training paid in full.
Cadets would not work as police officers until their Act 120 training is complete, city officials stressed. State law requires the training.
Plunkard said the city partnered in a similar program decades ago until state funding for it dried up in 2007.
The city of Altoona relaunched its program earlier this year and have a handful of applicants working toward completing the course to become full-time officers in January, he said.
Johnstown police officials have stressed the need in recent years to add more homegrown talent into their ranks – people who know and understand their neighborhoods.
But the pricetag involved in becoming an officer can be a barrier, Plunkard said.
IUP’s 51/2-month program costs nearly $7,000, its website shows.
City officials are still working out details on how Johnstown might roll out its program. But cadets receiving training might also be able to receive pay during the training process – one of several expenses the city would partially reimbursed for through the state.
In return, graduates would work for Johnstown Police Department for a set period of time – or have to repay the department for the training and related costs, City Manager Ethan Imhoff said.
All of those details are still on the drawing board and would have to be finalized before Johnstown would launch the effort, he added.
But Plunkard and city Councilman Mike Capriotti said it’s worth continuing to explore.
“We have six openings. The last time we advertised for officers, we had two applications,” Plunkard said.
Plunkard said the department has already heard from several people who might be interested in testing with the department if there’s support for the Act 120 training.
As is, there simply aren’t enough people studying to become police officers in the region, Capriotti said, even with Penn Highlands recently launching a police academy.
The city of Johnstown’s issue is far from unique, Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Executive Director Scott Bohn said.
In rural communities and large cities alike, “recruitment and retention is one of the largest issues we’re dealing with right now,” Bohn said in a telephone interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
He said the Chiefs of Police Association has worked to help municipal departments, Johnstown included, to highlight job openings.
But with jobs available across the state and a dwindling number of police officers looking for work, “everyone is competing for the same people.”
“It’s a challenge everywhere,” he said, “but there are a lot of good people trying to find solutions.”
Public Safety Building options
City officials are also considering the future of the police department’s home base.
Imhoff said he’s been in exploring options with a local architect through ABD Construction on what it might cost to a relocate the department to a new space in the years ahead.
Johnstown’s current Public Safety Building has a laundry list of issues that were compounded by the fact the long-distressed city didn’t have the money to upkeep the century-old building.
Just this month, the city had to bring in crews to deal with a $20,000 basement flooding issue, he said.
Unlike the fire department, which has satellite stations, the police department’s operations are based entirely within that building.
Imhoff said estimates are being drawn up to outline what it would cost to renovate the current building, which also houses city council’s meeting room.
But a new building may end up being more cost-effective, he added.
Imhoff said any project would likely be “years” away, but he’s suggesting the city starts budgeting for it in 2023.
“We’re still very early in this process, but we need to start thinking about it now so we can make an informed decision,” he said.
Paving approved
A move to shift seasonal paving to the fall will apparently save the city $75,000.
City officials approved a $533,239 project to resurface sections of 14 city streets primarily in the West End, Eighth Ward and downtown Johnstown.
The largest number are in the West End, including part or all of Brush, Hoffman and Gregg avenues, Duwell Street, Seminary Lane and Effie Alley.
Suppes, Hammer and Tillman avenues will be repaved in the Eighth Ward.
And in the downtown, sections not yet repaved of Locust, Market, Main and Jackson streets will also see resurfacing, Imhoff said, noting that in some cases the section might only be a crossing with another street.
City officials set aside funding for paving in the 2022 budget.
Quaker Sales Corp. was the lowest bidder for the work.
