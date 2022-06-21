A Eucharistic procession to Central Park will be held following the 2 p.m. Mass July 10 at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.
Hymns will be sung during the procession.
First communicants will wear their outfits and carry flowers.
The procession is in union with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ three-year “Eucharistic Revival.”
St. John Gualbert will not have its 3 p.m. confessions or 5 p.m. Mass the day of the procession.
