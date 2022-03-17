JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Elks Lodge No. 175 will sponsor its Bunny Hop Bar Crawl on April 9 beginning at Turner Hall, 632 Railroad St., downtown Johnstown.
Registration will be held from 3:15 to 4 p.m.
Stops include the American Legion, Am-Slo Social Club, Catholic War Veterans, Austrian Hall, Stadium Pub & Grille, Lucy’s Place, Fetz’s Sports Pub and Stone Bridge Brewing Co.
Participants’ $10 registration fees will be donated to the Humane Society of Cambria County.
