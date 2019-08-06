A car cruise, music and food will add up to a day of good, old-fashioned summer fun while benefiting a good cause.
Johnstown Elks Lodge 175 will host its 11th annual charity event, Cruise Classic XI, from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St.
Ray Egnot, an Elks member and event publicity chairman, said the show attracts a variety of vintage and classic cars, muscle cars and turners, along with classic trucks and motorcycles.
“It’s neat to watch people who might have the same car but with different packages and options, and reflects the taste of the owner, but it’s based on a classic car look,” he said. “A lot of these cars look like they came off the showroom floor. They are all beautiful cars. They’re all winners in my book.”
Owners of the first 150 vehicles will receive dash plaques and goody bags.
Registration is $5 for the non-judged cruise.
Last year’s show had between 75 and 100 vehicles.
A highlight of the cruise will be the flag-raising ceremony at 2:30 p.m. to honor the men and women who have served America.
“This has become the trademark of our cruise,” Egnot said.
“We are the only car cruise that takes time out of the day to do this, and it’s a pretty neat ceremony. Every year, we add to it to make it a little bit better and a little bit more solemn, and at times there isn’t a dry eye in the place.”
With the help of the Charles T. Menoher VFW Post 155 Ritual Team and Conemaugh Volunteer Fire Department, the flag will be raised more than
50 feet into the air.
The club has invited firefighters, police and EMS personnel to participate in the ceremony.
Music will be provided by DJ Riggs.
Picnic-style food including hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausages, fresh-cut fries, baked goods and an assortment of beverages will be available for purchase.
A basket raffle will be held throughout the event with winning tickets being drawn at 3 p.m. Winners do not need to be present.
Proceeds will benefit the Pennsylvania Elks Home Service Program, which helps to improve the quality of life for children and adults with developmental disabilities throughout the state.
“We want to make a positive mark on the Johnstown community, and let people know that we do care,” Egnot said.
If you go
What: Johnstown Elks Lodge 175’s Cruise Classic XI.
Where: Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St.
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 18.
Admission: Free, $5 vehicle registration fee.
