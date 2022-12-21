JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Arrest warrants and fugitive warrants executed on Tuesday netted nearly a dozen people in the Johnstown area, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced Wednesday.
Four Johnstown residents were picked up on arrest warrants.
Louie Guadalupe, 31, of Murdock Street; Nicholas Chonko, 37, of Summit Avenue; Bruce Wiggins, of Solomon Homes; and Shawn Swanson, 37, of Coleman Avenue.
All were arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Guadalupe was taken to Cambria County Prison on $100,000 bond. He faces charges including two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Chonko was taken to Cambria County Prison on $250,000 bond. He faces charges including felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Wiggins was sent to Cambria County Prison on $100,000 bond. He faces charges including felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Swanson was released on $50,000 unsecured bond. He faces charges including felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Four Johnstown residents were picked up on outstanding fugitive warrants. They were Kato Perry, 27, of Dorothy Avenue; Nigel Beaton, 37, of the 500 block of Main Street; and Katie Reid (Roles), 35, and Michael Reid, 50, both of the 500 block of Highland Avenue.
Additional wanted people picked up on fugitive warrants were Tiara Lehman, 32, of Bedford County; and Joseph Bailey, 30, and Kyle Sharp, 32, both of Cambria County.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for a Church Avenue residence and seized 3.3 grams of suspected marijuana, 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 9.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine with a total street value of $2,275.
Michael McGuire, 37, faces drug charges and is being held at Cambria County Prison on $100,000 bond.
“This was a well-coordinated, planned sweep for multiple individuals,” Neugebauer said.
“The investigations were extensive and certain activities were as a direct result of members of the community providing tips to law enforcement. Citizens and law enforcement working together make a difference in our communities,” he said.
Agents from the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown Police Department and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General conducted the investigations.
