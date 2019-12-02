A Johnstown woman was jailed on Friday, accused of intentionally ramming her Chevrolet Impala into a Mitsubishi SUV with two people inside while driving under the influence of suboxone, authorities said.
City police charged Michelle L. Edwards, 37, of the 800 block of Cooper Avenue, with two counts each of aggravated assault, harassment, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. Police also charged her with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving and careless driving.
According to a criminal complaint, Edwards allegedly rammed her vehicle into the SUV in the area of Iron Street and Benshoff Hill Road. During the chase, the SUV spun out and hit a guard rail. The driver of the SUV got out and locked the doors. But Edwards opened the door with her own key and allegedly drove away with a female passenger inside.
Edwards left the Impala on the roadway, the complaint said. Edwards stopped to let the passenger out and was later taken into custody.
The SUV had damage to the front and back end, the complaint said.
Edwards reportedly told police that she had taken suboxone. She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a blood draw.
Edwards was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
