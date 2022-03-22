JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A local pulmonologist says new guidelines that allow more people to be screened for lung cancer will be lifesaving.
“Drastically expanding the number of patients eligible for this simple screening will save lives right here in our community,” said Dr. Dean Watzman of Conemaugh Health System. “While we always encourage smoking cessation as a first step to preventing lung cancer, these screenings are vital to the early detection and treatment of lung cancer.”
Following the guidance of the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last month reduced the minimum age of eligible individuals from 55 to 50 years old.
Screenings are now available for individuals ages 50 to 77 who are not having symptoms of cancer, have a 20 pack-year smoking history, currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years
Previously the requirement was a 30 pack-year smoking history.
The National Cancer Institute defines “pack-year” as the number of cigarette packs smoked a day multiplied by the years the individual smoked.
Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the country and 85% of cases occur in cigarette smokers.
Annual computed tomography scans of the lungs with low doses of radiation have been proven to detect lung cancer in its earliest stages. Early detection lowers the risk of dying from the cancer and allows for less invasive treatment options.
There is an online risk-assessment tool at hrahealthyhub.org/ConemaughMemorialLung to help patients determine if they are eligible for the screening.
Patients who meet the updated eligibility guidelines should discuss a low-dose CT-scan with their primary care physician, who can order a screening, Watzman said.
Conemaugh Health System offers the screenings at Conemaugh Memorial, Conemaugh Miners, Conemaugh Meyersdale or Conemaugh Nason medical centers or Conemaugh East Hills, Conemaugh Ebensburg or Conemaugh outpatient centers.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber offers the screening. The hospital was designated a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology, recognizing the facility for its commitment to safe practice and effective diagnosis.
UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford also have lung screening programs.
