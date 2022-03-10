JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Michael Cashaw, current president of the Rotary Club of Johnstown, has lived in many different communities across the country and world, always with the belief that he should leave a place better than how he found it.
That thought has provided part of his inspiration to run in this year’s race as a Democrat for the 72nd Legislative District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“Being a Rotarian, we have a motto of ‘Service Above Self,’ ” Cashaw said. “We also tell our Interact and Rotaract students to say ‘yes’ and figure it out. … It is to go about making improvements, and continuing to see Johnstown improve and be of any help I can to help Johnstown continue improving.”
Cashaw was born in Johnstown, then spent much of his life away from the city before moving back on July 4, 2007. He is a freelance photographer with a background in banking.
Cashaw, a resident of the Prospect neighborhood, serves on the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA and Conemaugh Health System boards. He previously spent an appointed term on the Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education.
Part of his campaign is to help millennials “put their stamp on the city.”
“There are a lot of nice things going on downtown,” Cashaw said. “I would like to see those nice things continue, and they must continue. We are one generation from Johnstown disappearing if we do not start doing things more, bringing our millennials on – in particular our millennials. We have a lot of good talent here, and we need to start using them.”
His family was in Johnstown during the 1923 Rosedale incident during which the mayor ordered all Black and Mexican people who had lived in the city for less than seven years to leave.
Recently, a plan was discussed to bring Afghanistan War refugees to the region. The 72nd District’s current representative, Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, spoke in opposition to how the program was being developed by a private nonprofit group without input from the public or elected officials.
Burns has questioned the economically distressed city’s ability to handle an influx of refugees.
“It’s not that I dislike Burns or anything along that line,” Cashaw said. “It’s just that he’s made a couple of statements, in particular the one concerning immigrants, that I was just, like, ‘Wow.’ My family survived the whole ‘banned’ thing here. … This town is built on immigrants, so I don’t understand why he would make those comments concerning immigrants.”
