JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An unknown amount of usable weaponry was left behind and possibly acquired by the Taliban when the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August, ending a two-decade war.
Some of it might have been made by Johnstown companies.
“I think this thing happened very quickly and swiftly, so they decided to leave equipment there,” said William Polacek, chief executive officer and president of JWF Industries, during an interview at Showcase for Commerce’s John P. Murtha Breakfast on Thursday.
“There was a lot of equipment we built with armor protection that we would have liked to seen back stateside," Polacek said. "That’s not the case. That was obviously a decision well above my pay grade.
“But, at the end of the day, that happens in warfare. They leave stuff there. They’re trying to collaborate with the Taliban. Hopefully they can. If it does, then I don’t think it’s a great loss. If they don’t, then it is. I think everybody’s in wait-and-see mode. Just from what I see and what I hear, I think the higher-ups are in wait-and-see mode.”
The Taliban could gain firepower and knowledge from the weaponry.
“There’s a lot of technology that they may have access to,” Ed Sheehan, Jr., president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corporation, said. “In some cases, some of the technology may have been stripped from the equipment. In other cases, it does provide our adversaries with some additional knowledge they may not have had.
"But I also believe in the resiliency of our continuing technology development where we’ll be able to come up with the next generation of solutions that will make that technology obsolete.”
Impact of war's end
The end of the war also leaves questions about business for defense contractors, such as CTC and JWF.
“Honestly, I think the Pentagon’s trying to figure that out as well,” Polacek said. “They have an initial budget out. Of course, that has to be approved. There’s going to be some tweaking.
"It’s obvious that one of the focuses of the budget is clean energy. They’re spending more money on clean energy than they are on all ground mobility. I think that’s one of the signals of where their mindset is. So getting out of there, they’re focused on other things.”
Sheehan said the United States needs to remain vigilant against other possible dangers.
“I think, obviously, we’ll be repurposing some of the resources that were previously used to support the troops in Afghanistan,” Sheehan said. “But there are threats all across the world, and so the repurposing of resources will allow us to confront other challenges, other issues that we face in the Middle East, in the Pacific Rim, throughout Eastern Europe and around the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.