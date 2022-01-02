JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – At 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and 18.5 inches long, Amaya Labosky was the first baby born in Cambria County in 2022 – which came as a surprise to her parents, Shannan and Thomas Labosky.
“We honestly didn’t expect her to come for New Year’s,” her mother said.
“We definitely didn’t think we’d have the first baby of the year,” Thomas Labosky added.
Shannan Labosky’s due date wasn’t for a few more weeks – Jan. 20 – but her daughter decided to make an early entrance. The mother started having contractions at around 3:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day and arrived at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown about two hours later, she said.
Amaya was born at 7:53 a.m. Sunday.
Despite her arrival a few weeks earlier than expected, her parents report that she’s doing very well.
“Everything went pretty smoothly,” Shannan Labosky said. She is also doing well, but is tired.
The Laboskys are excited to welcome their newborn daughter into the world.
Amaya is the Johnstown couple’s second child. They also have a 3-year-old son, Aarin, who’s eagerly awaiting his new sister’s arrival.
“It’ll be nice for our boy to have a sibling that he can grow up with,” Thomas Labosky said.
His wife added that their son has giddily anticipated the arrival of his sister ever since he learned the news. Aarin has also held firm to the belief that the new baby would be a girl and would get upset if anyone said differently.
Amaya’s name was picked from a long list after a lengthy search. Thomas Labosky said they chose it because they liked its meaning – “heavenly place.”
The couple has been married for seven years, but they have known each other since they were 12-year-olds. They met at Cambria Martial Arts Academy, where Shannan Labosky was a cheerleader and her now-husband filled in for stunts and the like.
A few short years later, the two became a couple and were married shortly after high school – Shannan graduated from Central Cambria High School and Thomas from Forest Hills.
Shannan Labosky and Amaya should be discharged from the hospital on Monday. The couple is looking forward to getting their daughter home, where final preparations for Amaya were made just a few days ago with help from family members.
Shannan Labosky jokingly said that she’s also relieved because, although her newborn was a surprise, she would have had to return to work as an area teacher on Monday after the holiday break – but now she gets a few extra weeks off.
