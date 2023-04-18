JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sean and Karen Wedding, of Johnstown, are holding a book collection through May 1 to benefit the NICU at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street in Johnstown.
New or gently used children’s books can be dropped off in a cart located near the Coffee Bean in the first-floor Atrium.
The Weddings are collecting the books in celebration of the first birthday of their son, Caleb, who was a NICU baby. The couple would read to Caleb as a way to bond with him, and they would like to provide families with the same opportunity.
