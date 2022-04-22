A Johnstown couple were jailed Thursday, accused of leaving neglected animals behind after they were evicted from a Linden Avenue residence, authorities said.
City police charged Katrina Jean Drazina, 25, and Owen Leonard Stiffler, 32, of the 400 block of Linden Avenue, with neglect of animals and three counts each of cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals.
According to a complaint affidavit, when the two were evicted, they left behind a Dalmatian, a pitbull mix and a skinny cat. The animals had been unattended for about a week. When police and an animal control officer with the Humane Society entered the house, they found animal feces covering the upstairs floor and no food or water and a bad odor.
The Dalmatian had lesions on its nose and multiple lesions on its ears which appeared to be infected. The pitbull mix appeared to have had a past injury to its right front paw that was not treated. The dogs were taken to a veterinarian in Somerset.
Drazina and Stiffler were arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after each failed to post 10% of $20,000 bond.
