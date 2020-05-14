Johnstown City Council took steps to address the ongoing sewer upgrade project and the safety hazard caused by one of the most recognized blighted buildings in the municipality during a regular monthly meeting held remotely on Wednesday.
Council, on first read, voted 7-0 to modify the plumbing code, allowing property owners to make improvements to their lines using trench-less methods, as opposed to digging up their land and basements. The work on private property is being done to help the city come into compliance with a consent order with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to reduce flows.
It would need to pass a second read at a later date to go into effect.
“This is going to save a lot of money for both residents and business owners alike because it will greatly reduce the amount of disruption to A) their business and B) the fact that residents can do this on their property without having to tear up your basement at a great cost savings,” City Councilman Michael Capriotti said.
Interim City Manager John Trant Jr. added: “This is an update to the plumbing codes to allow for alternatives, the installation of the lateral work that is required to be done as part of the consent order. It allows for slip lining and pipe bursting, for example, as alternatives to trenching the laterals to replace them.”
A first-read ordinance was also passed that would transfer enforcement of the sewer consent order to any potential purchaser of the system, with talks underway to sell the lines to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
The city is currently considering asking the DEP for an extension to the Dec. 31, 2022, deadline, considering the recent construction and economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With respect to the DEP consent order, if the sewer sale does proceed, the liability for the consent order shifts in its entirety to the buyer, the purchaser, so the city would have no responsibility to extend that deadline,” Trant said. “If the sewer sale does not proceed, the city certainly is going to work with DEP on an updated schedule to try to push that deadline further as it were to move toward compliance.”
Council also took steps toward demolishing the century-old Conrad Building.
A resolution was approved to do immediate remediation work to stabilize the structure from an incident when debris fell earlier this year. The city also plans to apply for about $200,000 in state grant funding to raze the structure. If the money is secured and plans are approved, the city will purchase the building for $1, per a unanimous vote during the meeting.
“This allows for the transfer of the property to the city if grant funding is received and on terms acceptable,” Trant said.
Council also tabled a resolution to enter a contract with ABD Construction Services for third-party building codes and maintenance work.
Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said “as of where we stand now, I would say we’re good,” but pointed out that additional help might be needed in the summer months.
City Councilman Charles Arnone said property buyers and the
Johnstown Housing Authority could provide similar services. “There are two other options beside this particular contractor to have the inspections done,” Arnone said.
“If you say it’s not needed at this very moment, perhaps we could look into those two things before we move forward with this contract.”
