Johnstown City Council tabled a resolution to give City Manager George Hayfield the authorization to sign a contract with Leckey’s Demolition Service for the razing of 17 blighted structures within the municipality, which was the lone item on the entire agenda for Monday’s special meeting.
So no business was conducted.
The proposal called for approving the deal in the amount of $160,531.95, using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant funding.
Five members – Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Charlene Stanton, Dave Vitovich and Jack Williams – voted to table the matter. The Rev. Sylvia King opposed tabling. Ricky Britt was absent.
Concerns raised by Williams and Stanton led to the tabling.
The original advertisement stated, “Bids may be held by the City of Johnstown for a period of not-to-exceed sixty (60) days from the date of opening of the bids for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the qualifications of the bidders, prior to awarding of the contract.”
Leckey’s was the low-bidder for the original proposal that called for demolishing 18 properties. A resolution to approve that contract was tabled in August. The number was then reduced by council to 17 properties. Both of those resolutions were withdrawn by Hayfield at the September meeting. In the extended process, the 60-day time limit expired.
Also, the language of the newest resolution stated “bids are submitted on a per parcel basis,” which Williams and Stanton contended was inaccurate and that, rather, the properties were bid on collectively.
Williams and Stanton suggested that bidding on a per parcel basis could save the city money if contractors could come in lower on individual properties.
“You would see – I’m sure – a reduction in the total cost,” Williams said.
Stanton added: “Being that we’re playing with CDBG funds, I think we have an obligation to award these contracts to the lowest possible bidder. Otherwise, you’re misusing the CDBG money.”
The resolution also mentioned exhibit “A,” which was not attached in the package.
“I would be kind of leery to vote for something using CBDG money and not having the proper information in front of us,” Stanton said.
Janakovic made the motion to table in order to get “clarification.”
He and Mock said past practice has been to bid similar demolition projects collectively, not on an individual basis.
“In the 10 years that I’ve been on council, in whatever capacity, we’ve never done it per parcel,” Janakovic said.
“It’s always been a group like this. I’ve never heard this previously brought up or discussed.
Mock accused Stanton and Williams of delaying the project.
“Are we going to be splitting hairs trying to – I don’t know what?” Mock asked. “We have properties that need to be demoed.
“This has been sitting here for two months now almost. We need to get these properties down. If you’re going to be splitting hairs, you’re the roadblock and Mrs. Stanton is the roadblock between demoing these properties.”
Stanton countered: “We’re not the roadblocks. We’re all for demoing these properties and getting rid of the blight. But let’s do this the proper way, and let’s make sure all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed.
“There’s a right way of doing things and wrong way of doing things.”
