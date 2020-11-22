Johnstown City Council wants to begin the process of disbanding the municipality’s ethics commission that was approved via ballot referendum and formally established by a subsequent ordinance.
More than three-quarters of voters supported creating the board – an issue championed by then council members Jack Williams and Charlene Stanton – in the 2017 primary.
During Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting, the city’s solicitor, Elizabeth Benjamin, was given the go-ahead to draft an ordinance, eliminating the organization, that council would later need to approve with two votes. Several council members expressed beliefs that the local commission is redundant since the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission already exists where residents can take allegations of impropriety.
“The ethics board ordinance is specific to the city, but it does cover areas that are similar or basically identical to that of the state ethics board,” said Benjamin, who pointed out the two-year time period in which the voter referendum ordinance could not be amended has expired. “Relative to questions of conflicts of interest, ethical violations, it incorporates and reiterates the same standards that are within the state ethics act for public officials and employees.”
Residents can file complaints against selected or appointed public officials without needing to provide proof of any wrongdoing, so the number of investigations requested is not necessarily indicative of any wrongdoing in the government.
The seven-member commission has received multiple requests for investigations, some of which are reported to at least indirectly involve council members. Local political activist John DeBartola, who has filed 10 complaints, said it is “startling, shocking and disgraceful” that council would consider eliminating the board.
He plans to take legal action in an attempt to prevent council from getting rid of the commission.
“Yes, this board needs to do their job,” DeBartola said. “I will be filing an injunction against the city before its next meeting to stop this vote.”
Costs and duties
The City of Johnstown Ethics Commission requested $315,000 in funding for 2021, according to information provided by interim City Manager John Trant Jr. during the meeting. (The Tribune-Democrat submitted a right-to-know request to get a copy of the formal request sent by the board.) Council then adopted a final budget that included only $15,000 for the commission.
Reginald Floyd, chairman of the ethics board, wanted to consult with legal counsel before discussing the matter.
Mayor Frank Janakovic and other council members felt the expense was unnecessary.
“Why would we pay $315,000 for something that the state is doing for free when it’s the same complaint, it’s the same procedure?” City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King asked. “This doesn’t make any sense to me, unless I’m missing something.”
City Councilwoman Marie Mock concurred: “As stewards of the taxpayers, we owe the taxpayers why we should spend $315,000 of their money for something the state provides absolutely free.”
Benjamin said the requested expenses – legal counsel, clerical staff, equipment, court reporters, rental space, a vehicle and other miscellaneous needs – would be justified if the ethics board was to remain intact and conduct investigations, hold hearings and issue advisory opinions, as required.
“They aren’t blowing smoke saying that they need these resources if they’re going to be asked to do these things in my opinion,” she said.
Benjamin added: “These are quasi-judicial proceedings that are given this ethics board, which are why they are in need of legal counsel and qualified investigators to complete their duties because they have significant powers. They can impose penalties and fines, including potential criminal penalties and referral for criminal prosecutions.”
The solicitor could serve as the board’s legal counsel, but that could create a conflict with council.
“One area of clarification, just so it doesn’t get misconstrued, the city solicitor is designated in the ordinance as being able to provide legal counsel to the ethics board. … Of the complaints that have been submitted, we’ve had more conflicts than we have not, which is why they’re asking for legal counsel,” Benjamin said.
What ‘voters wanted’
DeBartola objected to possibly getting rid of the ethics commission when he spoke during the meeting’s courtesy of the floor and also later in a text interview.
“Diversity to this board is essential to represent the community with well-
rounded viewpoints, and show political leaders are fair and above the attacks on their own ideology,” DeBartola said.
He said “true leaders” would select ethics board members “from a cross section of the community” and that a commission is what “the voters wanted when they overwhelmingly voted to create this board to avoid conflicts of interests and to stop the corruption.”
DeBartola added: “Only fools or crooks get rid of an ethics board because they can’t stand in truth and be honest in their duties as public servants. Those that are not ethical in their manner are willing to sin against their fellow citizens and be unchristian to their neighbors.”
Recently, Cambria County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Creany directed the ethics board to investigate a complaint made by DeBartola against Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Vice Chairman Mark Pasquerilla after it had not issued a finding within the required 180 days. DeBartola asked the commission to look into whether Pasquerilla had a conflict of interest with JRA entering into a contract with ABD Construction, a company that previously was part of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust after it had spun off from Crown American Properties LP, both of which Pasquerilla is affiliated with.
Pasquerilla said he has no financial interest in ABD.
“I respect Judge Creany and I’m not going to question his ruling,” Pasquerilla said. “He’s a distinguished senior jurist, and I actually did respond to Mr. DeBartola’s inquiry. It’s just ridiculous what he’s alleging.”
Each council member, including some with ties to Pasquerilla, Greater Johnstown Regional PAC and Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership, which he chairs, appointed one person apiece to the ethics commission. Without naming names in his original complaint, DeBartola raised questions about those connections.
“I did read Mr. DeBartola’s complaint, and he said that I own the council people, which I think is insulting to the council people,” Pasquerilla said. “They have a high set of ethics, and they’re quite capable of thinking for themselves, and they’re getting a lot of good things done.”
Pasquerilla said he made a formal statement to the ethics commission within the past two weeks.
