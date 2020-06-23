Johnstown City Council approved selling the municipality’s sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority on Tuesday.
Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, the Rev. Sylvia King, Michael Capriotti, Dave Vitovich and Charles Arnone voted in favor of the proposal that would see the GJWA pay $24 million and assume $63 million in debt related to the sewer system. Ricky Britt was absent from the special meeting that took place inside the Greater Johnstown High School auditorium, following an hour-long public hearing during which four residents offered opinions and asked questions.
“We’re very happy,” Janakovic said. “This has been a long process in the making, well over two years. We’re happy to see it come to a positive conclusion here this evening with council.”
The city will now continue forward with what the mayor described as “legal matters.”
“This was just the action to get that moving,” he said. “The final purchase, the acquisition won’t happen probably for weeks or maybe a month or two.”
GJWA still needs to approve the purchase and then sell bonds for the financing, which Michael Kerr, the authority’s resident manager, called “two big variables that are left open right now.”
Kerr said the water and sewer operations and money will be kept separate “with the intent and purpose of this authority to provide the best service at the lowest rate possible,” while customers’ fees will be frozen for three years.
“It keeps the governance of the public asset locally controlled,” Kerr said. “This is, most definitely, the best way to stabilize the rates for the rate-payers here. We don’t pay shareholders and we don’t pay dividends. Any proceeds and excess cash that is generated through the operation of this system is directly reinvested back into the system.”
If the sale occurs, the water authority will also take over responsibility for getting the system into compliance with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent order to reduce flows by Dec. 31, 2022, or face sizable fines.
“We can’t put a value on that, but that’s a very important risk shift,” said Steve Goldfield, a public finance attorney who has worked on the proposed purchase. “That’s what the lawyers for the city have done. They’ve looked at all of the different risks that the city could shift over to the buyer and try to insulate the city from them.”
City Council plans to use money from the sale to pay down Johnstown’s municipal pension obligation of about $20 million to $25 million, while also addressing other issues, such as blight.
Currently, the city can only use revenue from the sewer operations to maintain and operate the system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.