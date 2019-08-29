A settlement has been reached in a legal case in which two members of Johnstown City Council accused the other five members, along with City Manager George Hayfield and Finance Director Robert Ritter, of failing to abide by the Home Rule Charter, therefore violating the law and previous court orders.
Seven members signed the agreement after a resolution was approved by a vote of 4-1 with the two petitioners – Charlene Stanton and Jack Williams – abstaining during a special meeting on Wednesday. Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt and Dave Vitovich voted in favor. Rev. Sylvia King opposed.
It now awaits the signature of a Cambria County Court of Common Pleas judge.
The settlement calls for the city to adhere to Article X of the Home Rule Charter dealing with financial procedures and reimburse the petitioners $172.40 for costs. It also released the respondents from all claims and dismissed the matter with prejudice.
“Everything we wanted was in there,” Stanton said.
Williams added: “Hopefully this will result in compliance by respondents now and going forward, and if not, there will be further actions if deemed necessary, and might become quickly evident as we proceed with consideration and enactment of the 2020 City Budget.”
Mock said the time has come to “put this behind us” and move on.
“We’ve got bigger fish to fry at this point, and we’re making good progress on other things, and we just want to move on,” Mock said.
Williams and Stanton and the rest of council reached similar agreements, concerning adherence to the Home Rule Charter, in 2016 and 2018.
In the latest instance, Stanton and Williams contended that violations occurred when the final monthly financial report of 2018 indicated 27 separate expenditure line items showed an accumulated negative balance of $559,376, the latest budget was adopted on Jan. 16, 2019 after the legal deadline of Dec. 31, and “numerous” budget appropriations failed to provide comparative figures for actual and estimated expenditures for 2019, 2018 and 2017.
They also listed issues with the general fund, Community Development Block Grant, and culture and recreation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.