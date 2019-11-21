In what was described as a “stopgap” plan, Johnstown City Council approved hiring Pittsburgh-based Strategic Solutions, a limited liability company owned by John Trant, Jr., to provide interim city management services.
The move was made during a special meeting on Wednesday.
The effective date is Dec. 2.
Finance Director Robert Ritter has been serving as acting city manager since George Hayfield submitted his resignation on Oct. 31. Council formally accepted the resignation on Nov. 7.
“It would certainly be a stopgap service in terms of it will provide the city with a couple days a week,” said Deborah Grass, the city’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
Trant will be in the city two times per week and attend meetings at an hourly rate with the total not to exceed $8,000 per month. “This would provide a person with experience who has the requisite skills to work with Bob and the departments, who understands the operations and to certainly attend council meetings and work with the council to have productive council meetings,” Grass said.
A “comprehensive and exhaustive” search will begin early next year for a full-time city manager, according to Grass.
Ritter is currently working to develop the city’s 2020 budget. He also said there are areas of government where he is not particularly knowledgable, citing unions and police.
“I’m not even sure what all could come up to be honest,” Ritter said.
The interim management firm will oversee operations dealing with the city’s different departments.
“I’ve had conversations with the department heads,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “They’re doing a great job, but there are a lot of things that need organized, they need help with, questions and answers, and – no offense to Mr. Ritter – but he may not be experienced in them at this time. Talking to them, I think they’re real supportive of this also.”
Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, the Rev. Sylvia King and Dave Vitovich voted in favor of the deal.
Charlene Stanton, Jack Williams and Ricky Britt were absent.
