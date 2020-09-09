Greater Johnstown Water Authority now officially owns and operates the sewer collection system used in Johnstown.
A deal to purchase the asset from the city closed on Wednesday.
Johnstown received $24 million through a purchase agreement, $22 million of which was sent via wire transfer shortly before City Council’s regular monthly meeting. The city also will keep approximately $4 million that was in its sewer revenue general fund after costs.
Then, during the meeting, City Council members Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, the Rev. Sylvia King, Michael Capriotti, Dave Vitovich, Charles Arnone and Ricky Britt tabled an amendment to the 2020 budget that shows the revenue from the sale, so the changes can be advertised before final approval.
“I think it’s very rewarding to see this actually get done,” said Michael Kerr, the authority’s resident manager. “I’m appreciative of all the collaborative effort that got put into it from everybody on the city’s side and the water authority’s side. I think we’re going to be able, as efficiently as possible, operate this system and provide the city some money that they need.”
GJWA will also assume about $63 million in current Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority debt related to the city’s ongoing sewer project, a total that could grow by an additional $17.9 million when work is done on the central business district lines and miscellaneous projects.
The water authority also takes over responsibility for meeting the flow reduction requirements set out in a consent agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, meaning the city will no longer face the possibilities of fines if the goals are not met by Dec 31, 2022. Liquidating the asset was one of the recommendations made in the city’s most recent plan to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
“We’re thrilled to see this coming to fruition after all of the hard work,” said Deborah Grass, the city’s Act 47 coordinator.
Johnstown plans to use approximately $19 million to superfund its pensions, which often have an obligation of between $20 million to $25 million, according to Grass. Getting money from the sale will help reduce the city’s annual minimum municipal obligation to pensions by between $2.25 million and $3 million. That will then free up money to be spent on other projects, specifically a capital improvement plan that includes upgrades to police, fire and public works equipment and improvements to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
“The closing of this sewer deal with the water authority will put the city on a new trajectory that has the potential to benefit the city in amazing ways for decades to come,” Interim City Manager John Trant Jr. said. “For example, investment in significant capital improvements using funds now available from this deal will be visible improvements to the city’s infrastructure and amenities, making it an even more attractive place for people and businesses to invest and grow.”
Janakovic added that the revenue will “help stabilize our city, which we’ve not been in that kind of shape for decades.”
The city pursued the sale in order to get money it could spend on pensions, capital improvements and other general fund needs, as opposed to the previous arrangement in which it could only use sewer revenue to operate and maintain the sewer system.
Johnstown will no longer receive any money from the sewer system’s operations.
GJWA will now get the revenue from customers.
Part of the deal calls for a three-year rate freeze. Residential users currently pay $55 per month for 6,000 gallons with an extra charge of $10 for every 1,000 gallons used above that amount.
“The whole purpose of doing this was to stabilize the rates,” Kerr said. “It is my honest hope that there is a much longer period of time out past that three years that we’re able to hold those rates.”
Kerr said the authority could possibly ask the DEP for an extension to the deadline, but noted that it is “a little premature to make that decision right now just because the consent order still has a substantial amount of time left on it”
The water authority is expected to vote on Thursday – during a regular meeting – on plans concerning customer requirements and timelines regarding compliance with the consent agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.