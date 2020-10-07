Johnstown will be able to realize more than $4.7 million in combined pension savings during 2020 and 2021 by taking out a $19 million general obligation note – with money received from the recent sale of the city’s sewer system as collateral – instead of just directly using the funds to meet its minimum municipal obligation.
The city has a $3.6 million pension payment due by the end of this year and a projected $3.7 million debt in 2021.
However, a provision that Johnstown interim City Manager John Trant Jr. described as “just a quirk” in Pennsylvania Act 205, the Distressed Municipal Pension Recovery Tax Act, will allow the city to immediately reduce the amount due if it takes out the note.
Using the note will lower the obligation to around $1.3 million per year in 2020 and 2021. That $2.6 million combined is in comparison to the $7.3 million that would be required otherwise.
Also, in both years, the city expects to get more than $800,000 in state aid, meaning this year’s out-of-pocket expense will be about $450,000, according to Deborah Grass, Johnstown’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
So, on Wednesday, City Council members Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King, Dave Vitovich and Chuck Arnone voted to approve acquiring the taxable pension note during a special meeting, with Michael Capriotti absent due to work.
It was a first read only. The ordinance will need to receive final approval with a second vote, likely at this month’s regular meeting.
“In that act, they would not have been able to recognize that deposit until next year because the valuation reports only go in in odd years,” said Grass. “So, in 2021, the city would file a valuation report. They would recognize the $19 million deposit. And then their pension payment would go down, but not until 2022. So, in order to get relief this year and next year, there’s a provision in Act 205 that says if you fund the pension with a note or a bond then you can recognize the reduction in your payments immediately. So basically it’s just a timing issue.”
Johnstown plans to pay off the note within a year.
The $19 million is part of the $24 million the city recently received from selling its sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
A main reason for liquidating the asset was to receive money that could be used to reduce the obligation, while simultaneously freeing up funds for other city needs, including capital projects. When the city owned the sewer lines, revenue generated from the operation could only be used to perpetuate the system.
