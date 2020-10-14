Johnstown's deadline to exit Pennsylvania's Act 47 program for distressed municipalities has been extended until April 28, 2023.
The city was scheduled to leave the program on Oct. 28, 2021.
But, earlier this year, after Gov. Tom Wolf made a disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state amended the law, allowing municipalities to increase their time by 18 months.
On Wednesday, Johnstown City Council's seven members – Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, Rev. Sylvia King, Michael Capriotti, Dave Vitovich and Chuck Arnone – voted to extend the deadline for the city, which first entered Act 47 on Aug. 21, 1992.
“I think this gives us some breathing room and makes it a little bit more of a solid exit,” Mock said.
By remaining in Act 47, Johnstown will continue to receive direct assistance from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and collect a local service tax at $3 per week, as opposed to only $1 allowed to municipalities not in the program.
“I don't think – I know – that this is a benefit to the city by extending it,” Janakovic said. “We will continue with the Act 47 title. In my opinion, it's worth (the additional LST revenue).”
Council also finalized plans to invest $19 million in the pension fund with money received from selling the municipality's sewer conveyance system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
“That money is being invested where the Act 47 team and the Act 47 plan recommended it be invested, where council wanted it to be invested,” interim City Manager John Trant Jr. said. “It will make a huge difference for the city long term.”
In other matters:
• Council unanimously authorized the city manager to effectuate an agreement with the Cambria County Transit Authority, Inclined Plane Inc. and Conemaugh Valley Conservancy for the creation and operation of a recreation park on the Stonycreek River at the base of the Inclined Plane.
• Council also approved putting out a request for proposal regarding the rehabilitation of the Roxbury Park hockey rink.
