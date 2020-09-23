Johnstown City Council is prepared to attract manager candidates to apply for a one-year contract with a salary between $120,000 and $125,000.
However, the salary is negotiable, Mayor Frank Janakovic said Wednesday. And there would be an option to extend the contract after the first year.
The salary, soon to be advertised along with a job posting, is a significant increase from salaries of the past city managers, he said.
City manager salaries have been around $80,000 recently, which is good money for Johnstown, but low by the standards for the job.
Council is able to pay more to attract outside candidates to Johnstown because of a state grant it secured through the Department of Community and Economic Development.
"The significant increase is able to happen because of additional aid from the state to come up with an equitable salary," Janakovic said. "It's an Act 47 grant, approved for a three- to four-year period."
Council held a special meeting Wednesday, conducted by phone conference, to establish procedures for its city manager search process and to approve advertising for the position.
All members were present for the special meeting as well as Deborah Grass, the city’s coordinator in Act 47, a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development program for distressed municipalities.
The council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the advertisement of the city manager position with a deadline for applications set for Oct. 31. Council expects to fill the position in January.
Although the former city manager, George Hayfield, formally submitted a letter of resignation on Oct. 31, 2019, Grass advised the council to hold off on the search process while the city handled some ongoing issues.
John Trant Jr. became interim city manager in December and has handled matters, including the sale of the city’s sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, preparing Johnstown to leave Act 47 by October of next year and searching for a new police chief following the resignation of Robert Johnson.
On Wednesday, council members offered words of gratitude for Trant's service.
Councilwoman Sylvia King told Trant: "The city was blessed to have you."
King said: "I've been on council three years now, and we accomplished more with him here in the past year than we accomplished in the past two years before that. I think one can see the evidence around them; blight – the Conrad building is down, and the city's pension fund has been improved so that now people have assurance that their retirement is stable."
The accomplishments of the council under Trant's leadership will be highlighted in the state of the city address at noon Thursday at PNG Park in downtown Johnstown.
Manager or strong mayor?
In the public comment portion of the meeting Wednesday, resident John DeBartola said the city manager form of government has never really served Johnstown well.
DeBartola urged council to return to a strong mayor form of government in which a mayor, elected by the people, runs the operations of the city.
Johnstown had a strong mayor government in the past. The last strong mayor was Herbert Pfuhl. He left office in 1993, having served six terms as a Republican mayor in a Democratic city.
By contrast, a city manager is a chief executive who is hired and fired by the council.
Kurt Davis, a former city manager, supported the current system.
"When you had the city managers leave in the past, they left because they had contentious situations with the council," he said.
Davis expressed hopes that a qualified city manager would be able to stay longer.
"And we had a strong mayor form previously," Davis said. "There are no qualifications to it, and that created problems."
