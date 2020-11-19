Johnstown’s $14.8 million general fund budget for 2021 has been officially adopted.
City Council members Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King, Michael Capriotti, Dave Vitovich and Chuck Arnone all voted in favor of two resolutions – one for revenues, one for expenses – during a regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.
The plan includes no increases in taxes or fees.
“It’s a testimony to what council, and our finance director and city manager have been doing to be able to come up with balanced budgets that are realistic,” Janakovic said.
“In the past, we had budgets and then we had shortfalls at the end of the year. Hopefully this will be our third or fourth year in a row that we have a budget that’s going to show us being in the black when we’ve actually completed it.”
The 2021 budget was approved weeks earlier than many have been in recent years, especially from 2016-19 when what was then a bitterly divided council often fought during protracted budget discussions.
Johnstown was aided in its budgeting, thanks to receiving $24 million from the sale of its sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority. Most of the money, over the ensuing years, will be used to pay down pension debt, freeing up funds for other purposes.
This was also the first time interim City Manager John Trant Jr. and Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky, who both took their positions late last year, worked together throughout an entire budget process, alongside Finance Director Robert Ritter. “This is my third year of doing it,” Ritter said. “And, as you get experience, you know to project things well. I tried to put everything in there that I knew, so there weren’t a lot of questions about it or discrepancies.”
Part of the budget included $3.56 million for the Johnstown Police Department.
The city will increase the number of officers from 38 to 40 next year through a combination of a U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program grant and matching funds.
Residents spoke about the level of police funding during a public hearing prior to the regular meeting.
John DeBartola and Lonnie Rietscha, who have both run for City Council seats in the past, supported the amount of money being directed toward policing.
“I 100% agree with the increase in police officers,” DeBartola said. “The police are our front line of defense. I am in favor of supporting them. I am in favor of increasing their numbers. … We need to support our first responders – our police above all else.”
The $250,000 COPS grant will run for three years during which the city will also need to spend about $250,000 of its own money.
“Once these years have completed, how will the city continue to pay these officers and how will this impact other city services?” asked Paul Ricci, a one-time City Council candidate and current member of Put People First! PA. “Johnstown residents are getting hit hard by COVID-19. We had a record of 170 new cases in the county today, plus two deaths. There’s an economic depression that has come with it. We already had one of the highest poverty rates in Pennsylvania at 37.9% before the pandemic.”
