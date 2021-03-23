Johnstown may be dropped from its metropolitan classification, which would upend federal funding sources allocated for the area, officials said.
Altoona, State College and more than 140 other metropolitan statistical areas, too, would lose their metropolitan status if the Office of Management and Budget enacts changes proposed in January.
The Johnstown metropolitan statistical area encompasses all of Cambria County.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said he hopes the OMB listens to public comment against the proposed change.
“I’m against reclassifying,” Chernisky said. “This new recommendation would put smaller metropolitan areas at risk and could reduce critical funding for economic development, housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs.”
Each metropolitan statistical area must have at least one urbanized area of 50,000 or more inhabitants, but the OMB is considering changing that minimum to 100,000 inhabitants, based on a recommendation of the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee.
The Johnstown MSA wouldn’t make the cut under the new standard because, within the entire county, Johnstown’s urban center includes only areas with Johnstown mailing addresses, as well as Windber and Davidsville, said Cambria County Planning Commission Executive Director Ethan Imhoff.
“That’s where we run into trouble,” Imhoff said. “Obviously, the Johnstown urbanized area doesn’t have anywhere close to 100,000.”
The OMB and U.S. Census Bureau both stress that Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Areas are designed purely for statistical purposes and not as a framework use in program funding formulas.
However, they have become trusted delineations of what it means to be urban and rural, so federal agencies based funding formulas on them, said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s staff.
“I have serious concerns about proposed changes to the standards for determining metropolitan and micropolitan statistical areas,” Casey said in an emailed statement. “Cities like Johnstown and Altoona rely on this designation to qualify for various sources of federal support, including critical funding from the American Rescue Plan to protect jobs, improve broadband and invest in infrastructure. I will continue to advocate for Pennsylvania’s small and mid-sized cities to qualify for the resources they need, especially as we recover from this public health and economic crisis.”
Casey said he has made his concerns clear to the OMB.
The OMB can change its regulations without Congressional approval, but Casey and a bipartisan group of his colleagues sent a letter to OMB last week opposing the change.
In their letter, the senators argued for maintaining the current MSA designations because of unforeseeable long-term population changes that may be in motion because of the pandemic as well as the disruption it would cause for federal funding programs.
However, there may be some positive aspects if the change is made, said Russell Flynn, senior vice president of retail lending for AmeriServ Financial Bank.
“If, in fact, they do change Johnstown’s designation from urban to rural, it could provide increased home ownership possibilities to low to moderate income families in the area,” Flynn said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has mortgage loan programs with no down payments for areas with a rural or micropolitan designation, he said.
“From a housing side this could be beneficial to individuals in the area,” Flynn said.
The change would have a different effect on public transportation funding for Johnstown, said Rose Lucey-Noll, Cambria County Transit Authority executive director.
“If they would move (Johnstown) down to rural, that would have a negative impact on the funding we get,” she said. “It wouldn’t be a good thing for us.”
With the public comment period now closed, the OMB will review and issue a determination.
“It could take weeks or months,” Casey’s press secretary Natalie Adams said.
