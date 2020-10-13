A Johnstown man was arraigned on Tuesday, accused of accepting $31,400 from a Jackson Township couple in June 2018 for home improvement work that was never performed, authorities said.
Colin O’Donnell, 35, doing business as O’Donnell Contracting, LLC, was charged with violating the home improvement protection act, home improvement fraud and theft by deception.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Jackson Township police, O’Donnell contracted with the Moshannon Drive couple to build an addition with work to begin in August 2018.
O’Donnell cashed the check in June, but no work was started, the complaint said.
O’Donnell told the couple that delays were the result of scheduling issues with the engineer and designer, permit delays and inclement weather, the complaint said.
Police said they determined that no building materials were purchased and no permits were obtained through the township.
“An experienced contractor would know how to apply for a permit as well as coordinate with the proper agencies,” the complaint said.
O’Donnell was arraigned by District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and released on $75,000 unsecured bond.
