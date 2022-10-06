JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown City Council is considering moving an additional $500,000 into its American Rescue Plan-funded home repair program.
Council originally set aside $2 million for the work. The program has been so well-received that almost all of that money has been allocated.
Council voted on first read during a special meeting Wednesday to transfer the extra money to the program. The measure will need to be passed again on second read during next week’s regular council meeting to become official.
Home owners can receive up to $10,000 through the program for weatherization upgrades, such as roofing, siding, windows, doors, furnaces and insulation.
Approximately 200 properties have been approved for funding through the program, which is being administered by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
More than 1,000 applications have been requested, according to Assistant City Manager Alex Ashcom.
Work has been completed on approximately 80 owner- occupied houses.
“It has been very popular,” Ashcom said.
Ashcom added: “We’re really seeing investment in the communities. I think it’s going to have long-term impact for years to come, if not decades.”
Johnstown divided its $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief into various categories – Main Street revitalization, lost revenue, stormwater work, food and child care, community projects, business and nonprofit aid, home repairs, home purchases, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point work, sewer lateral work assistance, parks, work on the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center and broadband internet.
There was an understanding from the outset that money could be moved among programs if some proved to be more popular than others.
The $500,000 being added to the home repair program is being taken away from the home purchasing program.
“(Home repair) is probably the best program, I think, the city could have implemented,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said. “It’s amazing. It’s actually transforming neighborhoods. It’s assisting the residents. It’s making things so much better.
“We’re going to keep doing this as long as we can, moving money around to make sure the residents aren’t left out and doing the best we can. It’s directly impacting their lives, their home values and improving the neighborhoods.”
