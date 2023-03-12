JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An evening of elegant flute and string music will be showcased at this upcoming performance.
Sterling and Strings will perform as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
The trio is comprised by Melissa Lessure, flute; Susanna Reilly, cello; and Rebecca Rothermel, viola.
Sterling and Strings was founded in 2007, and together they have more than 20 years of experience performing at concerts, weddings and other special events.
Serving western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, the trio are professionally trained classical musicians with performing and teaching careers.
The members also play in orchestras such as Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.
"We originally started Sterling and Strings as a gig group to play weddings and around 2018 we wanted to get more serious and play more serious music for concerts," Lessure said.
She said Becky Catelinet, a board member with the concert series, suggested the trio perform for the series.
I thought it would great to play there," Lessure said. "I'm very proud to be there, and I'm delighted to play for the Johnstown Concert Series."
Sterling and Strings will present a program of pieces by Joseph Haydn, Albert Roussel, J. Lee Graham and Lynn Dixon.
"We're playing a couple of pieces that sound old and one is by Joseph Haydn called 'London Trio,'" Lessure said. "Another piece we're playing sounds old but is actually new is 'Divertimento' by J. Lee Graham. He was born in 1962, but he writes in a classical style. He grew up with our cellist Susanna in Los Angeles, so they know each other."
She said when choosing pieces to perform they looked for works written for flute, viola and cello.
"We've played the Haydn pieces over the years quite a bit and love it," Lessure said. "The 'Trio for Flute, Viola and Cello' by Albert Roussel is a staple repertoire for flute, viola and cello and is our central piece. We really liked 'Forest of Enchanted Wishes' by Lynn Dixon and have been playing it for the last couple years. It's easy to listen to and makes you happy."
She said the reason the trio plays together is it brings them joy, and Lessure is hopeful that concert attendees will experience the same feeling.
"We really love playing together, and we think we've put together some really nice pieces of music that the audience will like," she said.
For more information on Sterling and Strings, visit www.sterlingandstrings.com.
Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students, and can be bought in advance or at the door.
For more information, visit www.johnstownmusic.org.
