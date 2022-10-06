JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Due to illness, the Johnstown Concert Series has canceled its Oct. 15 concert with the IUP Faculty Woodwind Quintet.

Those who have purchased tickets can use them for any upcoming show.

Information: www.johnstownmusic.org.

