This gathering will honor a legacy of dancing.
Johnstown Concert Ballet’s “I Hope You Dance,” a tribute to Carla Prucnal, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. June 6 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
The event will honor the company’s late artistic director, who died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19.
“We weren’t able to do a proper tribute in December as we would have liked, and a lot of people didn’t even get to pay their respects to her,” said Monica Petak, JCB board president.
“We want this to be a tribute and not a memorial service. We want to celebrate her life.”
The event will include a series of dances performed by company dancers.
“They’ll be doing the dances as Carla choreographed them,” Petak said. “There also will be a dance that a former student choreographed in tribute to Carla.”
There also will be a slideshow presentation with clips of Prucnal interspersed between the dances.
Throughout the park, there will be displays of Prucnal’s costumes.
“She did all her own designs, so we’ll have displays of those along with headpieces and even some props that she designed or made,” Petak said. “She did a lot of that stuff for what she wanted for her performances.”
Prucnal, a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and former Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre performer, opened Johnstown Concert Ballet in 1964.
Over the years, she choreographed and staged many major productions, and is best known for the annual performance of “The Nutcracker.”
“We want people to come and reminisce and talk about Carla. We need to do this to keep her legacy alive,” Petak said.
She said Prucnal made a major impact on the region that will be felt for years to come.
“It’s going to be very emotional for a lot of people, but we truly want this to be a remembrance for her,” Petak said.
Refreshments will be available for purchase.
The event is open to the public.
Contributions to the Carla Prucnal Memorial Fund can be sent to Johnstown Concert Ballet, Attn: Monica Petak, 316 Broad St., Johnstown, Pa. 15906. Funds will be used for renovation and competition of Dance Works.
For more information, visit www.johnstownconcertballet.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
