A prominent local dance instructor and original Johnstown Concert Ballet school founder was remembered as a talented teacher and creative force by colleagues Sunday.
Johnstown Concert Ballet Artistic Director Carla Prucnal, 74, died Saturday due to complications from COVID-19, family said.
“A thousand dancers mourn tonight,” Johnstown Concert Ballet officials wrote on their Facebook page Sunday.
“We are heartbroken.”
Prucnal was a Carnegie Mellon graduate and former Pittsburgh Ballet Company performer who opened the School of the Johnstown Concert Ballet in 1964.
“Carla came back to Johnstown with a vision of opening a studio here. She started inside her home, and it flourished from there,” Concert Ballet Board President Monica Petak said.
The school became a nonprofit in 1989 and has continued serving hundreds of students from toddlers to teens over the years.
Petak said Prucnal preached poise, posture and promptness, setting high standards for her dancers.
“But she always made sure every one had their moment on stage,” she said.
“And she always taught them to move on from a mistake. It was about building character.”
Bottle Works founder and longtime friend Rosemary Pawlowski said Prucnal had a “passion” for dance.
But she was more than a dancer and mentor, Pawlowski said.
“She was an artist,” she said.
“She also understood the colors and exact light that a performance needed to make it outstanding.”
“Johnstown lost a creative giant,” Johnstown Concert Ballet Board member Charlie Voytko wrote in an online tribute. “Rest in peace, dear Carla.”
As the ballet’s artistic director, Prucnal oversaw the ballet’s annual “Nutcracker” every holiday season.
Her brother, Joe, recalled times she hand-sketched designs for every dress.
“It seemed like whatever she touched was improved upon,” he said.
He said he also was moved by kind words he’d receive from his sister’s former students – sometimes decades after their lessons ended.
“She was such a powerful influence on so many lives,” he said.
COVID-19 halted most concert ballet classes this year, but Prucnal told The Tribune-Democrat she was looking forward to working with young students last month.
Last week, rather than doing a live performance before a crowd, the nonprofit showcased 25 years of past performances of the “Nutcracker” on television.
She described it as a Christmas gift to the city.
Friends and family said Prucnal never let health ailments set her back.
To create last week’s “Nutcracker” program for television, Prucnal went through a decade of filmed performances, while recovering from an infection this fall.
She edited clips together with a computer from inside her hospital room, Pawlowski said.
“That was Carla,” she said, describing Prucnal as “driven” to do whatever it took to make sure a performance was picture perfect.
Joe Prucnal said his sister’s passing was sudden.
Back at home, she was looking forward to the spring ballet season. And even after learning she had contracted COVID-19, she kept herself busy last week by sketching vibrant outdoor scenes from living room windows, Petak said.
“Until this virus hits home, it’s hard to realize how serious it is. It can strike anyone,” Petak said.
But Prucnal’s legacy will live on, she said.
“We’ll never be able to replace Carla or her creative, artistic mind,” Petak said.
“But we’ve all learned from her. And we’re determined to keep the concert ballet – her legacy – going. That’s what she would have wanted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.