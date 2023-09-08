JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown-area native Eden Ihrig’s passion for ballet has taken her to Pittsburgh, New York City, Washington, D.C., and now back to her hometown, where it all started.
She has been named the new executive artistic director of the Johnstown Concert Ballet.
Ihrig studied under Johns-town Concert Ballet founder and dance instructor Carla Prucnal, starting ballet classes at around 8 years old after seeing the company perform “The Nutcracker” at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.
“I want to see Carla’s legacy thrive and be more than what she pictured,” Ihrig said.
Ihrig spent 11 years learning from the longtime director and helping with classes. In her words, she became a “more responsible and confident human” because of Prucnal.
“I grew up literally saying to my parents and everyone that knew me, ‘I want to be Carla one day,’ “ Ihrig said.
Her ballet career took her to auditions across the country, four years of schooling at Mercyhurst University, and teaching at ballet schools and staging productions throughout the state.
Notably, Ihrig produced “The Nutcracker” for the The Lake Erie Ballet Community and taught at Villa Maria Academy and Cathedral Preparatory School in Erie.
She plans to take all of that experience and the skills Prucnal taught her back to the local ballet company, where she will oversee the organization as a whole, from business operations to artistic direction.
“We feel this is such an exciting announcement for this company,” Johnstown Concert Ballet Board President Monica Petak said.
Petak complimented Ihrig’s passion for ballet and expressed confidence in her ability to step into the director role, noting that her alumni status and her connection to Prucnal make her a good fit.
Ihrig said that she’s wanted someone to “fill (Prucnal’s) shoes and do it successfully so her legacy can continue” – a task Ihrig believes she can accomplish.
Ihrig has spent the past few years in Erie, but had recently considered moving back to the Johnstown area.
She’s helped fill in at the Johnstown Concert Ballet since Prucnal’s death in 2020, and when the opportunity to take over was presented, she said she knew it was time to return to her hometown.
“I really feel that I’m going to have a huge impact this year,” Ihrig said.
