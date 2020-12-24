Few businesses made use of the Federal Reserve’s $600 billion Main Street Lending Program, but one local business has secured a $5.5 million loan last week.
Johnstown business owner John Burley said his loan will be spent to maintain his current operations as well as jumpstart a new venture.
He’s currently looking for a Johnstown building to become the site of his new gourmet popcorn company.
“We are growing like the dickens,” he said.
At the start of the pandemic in March, Burley’s Johnstown rink company Everything Ice pivoted its resources to produce personal protective equipment and grossed millions of dollars in sales.
Additionally, the company purchased Music City Popcorn, a Nashville-based gourmet popcorn company, which Burley plans to expand in Johnstown.
“It was a COVID opportunity,” Burley said. “The owner had another business aim that dealt with sanitation. COVID hit, and the demand for sanitation was far beyond popcorn.”
Demand for Music City Popcorn was also high when Burley bought the company.
“Nashville can’t keep up with demand,” he said. “We are setting up a high-volume production line in Johnstown.”
Burley plans to add 30 more employees in Johnstown and across all of his business ventures, he foresees dramatic growth.
“We’ll be a $30 million company within two years,” he said.
The five-year loan he recently received, with deferred principal and interest payments, will give his company cash to move toward that goal.
The Main Street Lending Program, authorized by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March, was to target support for smaller businesses that together employ millions of workers.
The Federal Reserve earmarked $600 billion for the program, but as of Oct. 30, only 400 loans totaling $3.7 billion had been issued, according to a press release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve system.
The Federal Reserve Board adjusted the terms of the program to better target small businesses, but as the program comes to a close on Thursday, the total loans approved add up to a little more than $6 billion, according to a recent report from CNBC.
Burley was one of those recipients. 1st Summit Bank confirmed Burley received a $5.5 million loan through the program.
1st Summit Senior Vice President and commercial loan division head Michael Paulman handled the application process for Burley. He explained why the Main Street program was underutilized.
“There was a lot of strings attached to program,” Paulman said. “It was not accommodative for small businesses. It was not easy to get through.
“John Burley and myself started on the process in August and finally got it through in December. Some of the requirements the Federal Reserve set up for the five-year loans didn’t make it worth it for most small businesses.”
The loans were based on Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
If a company’s EBITDA wasn’t that big, they couldn’t qualify for the minimum loan amount, Paulman said.
Burley was the only applicant 1st Summit had for the program.
“At the end of the day, I’m glad we were able to help John expand his business,” Paulman said.
