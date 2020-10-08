Johnstown companies in the defense sector announced they have secured contracts with a total value of about $130 million that will keep hundreds of jobs in the area.
Concurrent Technologies Corp., JWF Defense Systems and Martin Baker America reported contract awards Thursday at the Showcase for Commerce press conference in the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Contracts of about $130 million – that is significant,” Showcase chairman and CTC President Edward Sheehan Jr. said. “That is what keeps the region going, as we continue to support national security.”
The traditional showcase gathering was cancelled this year due to the public health crisis.
But the area’s defense contractors, which have cultivated business relationships over the past 30 years, is an engine that has not stopped running, said press conference moderator Jim Penna, regional director of external affairs for AT&T – the conference’s sponsor.
The 30th annual showcase is already in the planning process for 2021. It is scheduled for June 2-4. Sheehan said the defense industry in Johnstown continues to thrive with strong support from congressional leaders.
The showcase for next year already has sponsors, Sheehan said.
“That’s a good thing,” he said. “And its important for our region to see what has been done here.”
