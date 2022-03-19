JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Friends and family of Frank Filia gathered downtown on Saturday evening to share stories, listen to music and pay tribute to the well-known Johnstown jazz musician.
Filia, 86, was diagnosed with inoperable colon cancer in December, according to his family.
Several hundred people filled the ballroom of the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown for “A Night to Remember,” an event organized by Dr. Richard Kastelic.
“Frank absolutely deserves a tribute. He is a wonderful entertainer and perhaps the best vocalist and jazz musician in our county,” Kastelic said. “He’s a beautiful person and he makes you feel really warm and welcome. He can play a guitar or his upright bass, and when you see somebody coming in, he looks at you and says, ‘Hi, how are you?’ and just keeps singing. I don’t know how he does it. He’s remarkable. He’s unbelievable. He’s an artist, entertainer and vocalist. He just loves doing what he does.”
Filia wanted to pursue a music career as early as the 1950s. In the late 1960s, he went to Las Vegas to begin what became a three-decade stay there before returning to Johnstown in 2001 to continue singing back home.
Russell Shorto, a cousin of Filia and the author of “Smalltime: A Story of My Family and the Mob,” spoke about how it was Filia seeing what was “special in ordinary life” that encouraged him to write the book about his paternal grandfather when many of his family members didn’t discuss the topic.
“Later, it occurred to me that the reason that he was so open to talking about that topic was that he was always so open to the ordinary, to ordinary life,” Shorto said. “If we’re really tuned in, then we can see what’s special in ordinary life, but most of us aren’t – but Frank‘s someone that can do that, and that’s why he’s got so many friends.”
Filia said that he was overwhelmed by the evening, but that it showed what was most important – friendship.
“My thoughts are overwhelming, and my thank you goes to this guy, Dr. Kastelic, who made me feel important – but the most important thing this event has brought is that I have a lot of friends,” he said. “The singing is one thing, but these are all my friends, so that’s all that counts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.