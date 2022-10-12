JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Less than 4% of Cambria County’s residents have received bivalent booster shots designed to protect recipients from omicron subvariants of the virus that causes COVID-19.
To help increase that number, Johnstown’s Highlands Health free medical clinic is planning a mass inoculation event from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday at Senior LIFE, 401 Broad Street in Johnstown’s Cambria City section.
The vaccines are designed to protect not only against the original virus that causes COVID-19, but also the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Rosalie Danchanko, Highlands Health executive director, strongly encourages eligible individuals to get the added protection.
“What’s happening now, if they’re boosted up, they’re not getting real sick,” Danchanko said. “If they’re not boosted up, they’re getting intubated – so, like, ‘hello,’ flu-like symptoms, or dead. That’s how I put it.”
No appointments are necessary. Anybody with mobility issues can remain in a vehicle and a medical provider will come outside to administer the shot.
Attendees are asked to bring their vaccine cards to help expedite the process. People who do not have cards can still get shots.
“Bring your card,” Danchanko said. “It makes it go faster. But I don’t want people not to come if they can’t find their card. It just goes slower because we have to look it up (in the state database).”
Only bivalent boosters will be available at Friday’s event.
Boosters and regular primary vaccines are provided for adults from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday at the free clinic, 315 Locust St., Johnstown.
Appointments need to be set up to vaccinate children. Shots for homebound people can be requested by calling Highlands Health at 814-534-6242, ext. 103.
U.S. authorities OK bivalent shots for kids
People who have received a two-dose primary vaccination against COVID-19 can get the bivalent booster, with two caveats. A person who got a regular booster must wait two months, and anybody who contracted COVID-19 must wait three months before getting the bivalent shot.
The bivalent shots were previously only available to adults, but on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized their use for children.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s modified vaccine is now available for children as young as 5. Moderna’s shot can be given to children ages 6 and older.
“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a released statement. “Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.
“While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, as the various waves of COVID-19 have occurred, more children have gotten sick with the disease and have been hospitalized. Children may also experience long-term effects, even following initially mild disease. We encourage parents to consider primary vaccination for children and follow up with an updated booster dose when eligible.”
Medical professionals are also encouraging people to get flu vaccines after mask mandates, stay-at-home measures and social distancing brought down exposure to the disease over the past two years.
American Family Care has declared Oct. 8-15 as National Flu Prevention Week.
“After a two-year hiatus, health experts at AFC predict the 2022-23 flu season will be more severe and start sooner – which is why they stress the importance of early flu vaccinations,” according to an American Family Care press release.
“As always, flu vaccines are best administered in an appropriate clinic setting like American Family Care. Medical providers at AFC locations across the country are urging all patients to get flu shots no later than October 31.”
Flu shots are available at numerous local doctor’s offices and pharmacies.
New case counts
Also on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 update.
A total of 13,256 new COVID-19 cases and 119 new deaths attributed to the virus were reported in the past week in Pennsylvania, bringing the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 3,280,190 cases and 47,442 deaths.
Cambria County had 247 new cases and five new deaths in the past week. Somerset County had 112 new cases and no new deaths. Bedford County had 40 new cases and no new deaths.
Approximately 49% of Somerset County’s population is fully vaccinated, with 2.6% having received a bivalent booster. Bedford County’s rates are 37.6% and 1.9%, respectively. In Cambria County, 55.6% of the population has been fully vaccinated and 3.7% have received the single-dose bivalent shot.
