Johnstown City Manager George Hayfield submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday, according to Mayor Frank Janakovic.
Hayfield’s contract was to run through the end of the year.
Check back with The Tribune-Democrat on this developing story.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
