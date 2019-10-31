George Hayfield

Johnstown City Manager George Hayfield responds to a question with The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial board on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Johnstown City Manager George Hayfield submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday, according to Mayor Frank Janakovic.

Hayfield’s contract was to run through the end of the year.

Check back with The Tribune-Democrat on this developing story.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

Tags

Recommended for you