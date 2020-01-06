Legal counsel will soon be in place to help guide Johnstown City Council through any possible sale of its municipal-owned sewer lines, a step being considered to help bring in revenue to pay off pension obligations.
Liquidating assets is one of the steps being considered with Johnstown facing an Oct. 28, 2021, deadline to leave Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities. One of the biggest financial challenges is addressing the more than $20 million in unfunded pension liability.
Council passed a resolution to hire McNees Wallace & Nurick during a yearly reorganization meeting on Monday.
“We need to start thinking outside the box,” new City Councilman Michael Capriotti said. “We need to look at all of our options. I don’t think we can exclude anything at this point in order to prepare us to come out of Act 47. I feel like this was a good step to try to at least have some dialog and look into it. I don’t think any decisions are being made at this point. It was just giving us an opportunity to be able to have an expert come in here and kind of go over options and how it would play out if we decided to go that route.”
Charles Arnone, another new council member, called the idea of selling the lines “an interesting concept if it can move us forward in the right direction.”
Capriotti, Arnone, Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, the Rev. Sylvia King and Dave Vitovich voted in favor of the appointment.
Ricky Britt opposed the resolution.
“I thought maybe we needed to table that to see what we could do with it,” Britt said.
The city has been in talks with Johnstown Redevelopment Authority about a possible deal to sell the sewer system, but no arrangement has been finalized.
“We’re just moving along with it,” Mock said. “Can’t really talk about it. We’re just sort of entertaining a little bit of everything here.”
Council also passed an ordinance for first read that is designed to clarify requirements dealing with purchasing materials, supplies and services using credit cards. Late last year, former City Council members Jack Williams and Charlene Stanton raised questions about whether proper procedures were followed when certain purchases were made by Finance Director Robert Ritter and others in City Hall.
It would need to pass a second read vote to become official policy.
“Just cleaning things up a little bit,” Mock said. “The new directors now are doing a review over all of the policies, the ordinances, the resolutions. Some of them are very antiquated. They haven’t kept up with technology and how things procedurally should be done. What was good 20 years ago or 10 years ago is obsolete now. You’ve sort of got to make things current and bring it up to snuff.”
Council also took care of routine reorganization business, including reappointing Mock as deputy mayor, filling out committees and retaining Beard Legal Group as the city’s solicitor.
Business concluded in just a little longer than a half-hour, a notable change from recent years when meetings often lasted three hours or more due to contentions disagreements among the Williams-Stanton bloc and the other five members. Council members, including Britt, expect a similar tone for other meetings going forward.
“I’m sure there will be times we’ll have disagreements, but still we’ll be respectful,” Britt said. “It was a pleasure coming to the meeting tonight, actually.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.