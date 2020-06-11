Johnstown property owners can now use trench-less methods for installing the necessary pipe upgrades to bring their sewer systems into compliance with the city’s ongoing, state-mandated remediation project.
In order to pass the required pressure test, residents and businesses have been getting contractors to dig up lines and replace them, often resulting in expensive bills and torn-up basements. On Wednesday, Johnstown City Council voted unanimously to modify the International Plumbing Code to allow for trench-less repairs, such as sliplining and pipe bursting.
Council and engineers expect most properties will be able to use the cheaper, cleaner and less intrusive methods.
The effort to change the guidelines was led by council’s two newest members – Michael Capriotti and Charles Arnone.
“This is a really big deal,” Capriotti said.
Arnone added: “It’s something that should have been allowed from the beginning. There was a mindset – by some inspectors – that it wasn’t a good process.
“But, in fact, it is a good process and has been used throughout the area for some time.”
Sliplining is when a flexible pipe is inserted into the old line and expanded. The process of pipe bursting involves busting up the old line and bringing in a new one behind it.
“It doesn’t deter from the intent of the code, but it just gives a viable option, so they’re not really decreasing the level of what the city is requiring,” said Bruce Graham, a consultant involved in the current process of the city selling its sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
“They’re just giving a different method to do it.”
The possibility of allowing pipe bursting and sliplining has been explored since Capriotti and Arnone joined council this year and the plan to sell the system has progressed.
“It was something that they weren’t – I would say – really aware of until there was more of a request for or a push for it,” Graham said. “When they realized that it could be a cost-saving for the homeowner or business owner and that its methods are as good as digging up the lines, they considered it a viable approach for everyone.”
Council hopes the plumbing code change, along with financial assistance available from the city and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, will encourage property owners to get the work done, as the municipality tries to come into compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection consent order by the Dec. 31, 2022, deadline.
“The challenge now is going to be to get folks educated and then get them to start the process to get the work done,” Capriotti said. “Between the city’s current grant program of $1,000, which is income-based, income-driven, and the JRA loan program, the reality is if you take someone who has a $3,000 quote from a person to get their work done this way and they apply for and are eligible for the thousand dollars from the city, that’s going to bring them down to two grand. If they borrow two grand from JRA, it’s approximately $6 a month per thousand you borrow. So the reality is you’d be looking at a bill of 12 bucks.
“Once you tie in and you’re tested and you’re cleared, you get a $10 credit off of your sewer treatment. So the reality is, for
2 bucks a month for an individual in that situation, they’re going to be able to have all their work done, be in compliance and not ever have to think about it again.”
Between 40% and 50% of property owners have met the requirements, most using the pipe replacement method that, in many cases, involved digging trenches. Council will possibly discuss ways to address concerns some residents might have after already doing the more expensive and invasive work with a cheaper alternative now being acceptable.
“I don’t know of any plan, and I can’t say that there isn’t going to be something done,” Arnone said.
Steven Goldfield, an attorney involved in the possible sewer system sale, said other options will be considered for seniors, apartments and businesses.
“Those are just a few of the things that we’re talking about,” Goldfield said. “We’re going to have full-blown policy discussions. One could imagine that even those who are going to have to pay $2 or $4 a month more are going to be subsidized further to hopefully get it down to zero. The whole idea is to try to make this a no-cost or low-cost option.”
