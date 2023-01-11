JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new ordinance regulating mechanical amusement devices such as pool tables and arcade machines is being developed for the City of Johnstown.
The policy – in which businesses would be charged a flat annual fee for each device – is being considered after City Council recently updated what was a piecemeal set of rules that had been put together over decades.
“At the last meeting, the business license ordinance was updated,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff said. “The former business license regulation had gone back to the early 1900s. It had just been amended so many times that it was a lot easier just to say, ‘OK, we’re going to repeal that ordinance and start from scratch.’
“Council adopted the new business license regulations at the December meeting, but then the mechanical amusement devices (regulation) was contained within that old business license ordinance, so we have to essentially adopt a separate ordinance to regulate the mechanical amusement devices.”
Council discussed the proposal during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. Members took the ordinance off the table, talked about the policy and then tabled it again, as was recommended by Imhoff.
A possible final vote on the matter could take place as early as February, but details still need to be worked out, including what devices will be included, the fees and enforcement.
Imhoff estimated there are probably between 50 and 75 establishments such as bars that have devices that would be regulated, based on pre-pandemic counts.
“Given those numbers, I think this is something that we can use our staff to enforce if we break it up over several weeks to make a site visit to each of these establishments,” Imhoff said during the meeting. “It’s not something we anticipate will take very much time.”
However, video skills games, which potentially pay winnings to a player, have been popping up around town, including in grocery stores, smoke shops and restaurants. City officials and Solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin are exploring the legality of possibly putting a fee on those devices.
That would substantially increase the number of businesses that would need to be inspected, a fact that was pointed out by Deputy Mayor Michael Capriotti and City Councilman Chuck Arnone. Arnone owns TnC’s Lounge on Bedford Street.
“They’re everywhere,” Capriotti said. “You’d almost have to set foot in all these commercial properties, grocery stores, bars (to find them).”
Arnone said that if video skills games are to be regulated, then an outside organization might be needed to inspect retail businesses.
“I think that number is going to be too big for the staff to be able to enforce this process,” Arnone said.
Imhoff also acknowledged that including the skills games might affect the way inspections would be done.
