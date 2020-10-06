Johnstown City Council and the Johnstown Police Advisory Board plan to hold a workshop on Wednesday to discuss issues concerning local law enforcement, including the search for a new Johnstown Police Department chief on Wednesday.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. and Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer are also scheduled to participate.
The public will not be able to attend the workshop, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., due to COVID-19 recommendations.
But individuals can listen in – and ask questions – by calling 408-419-1715 and using the meeting ID number 291 617 734.
