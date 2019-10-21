A miniature version of a Johnstown City Council meeting broke out during a candidates’ forum at Roxbury Church of the Brethren on Monday night.
All four candidates on the ballot – Democrats Donald Buday and Michael Capriotti, Republican Chuck Arnone and independent Jack Williams – were invited to participate in the event, sponsored by the Roxbury Civic Group.
Buday, Capriotti and Arnone showed up.
Part way through the discussion, City Councilwoman Charlene Stanton entered the hall and asked for time to speak. Stanton did not compete in the Democratic primary and is now running a recently announced write-in campaign. She is not on the ballot.
The moderator responded by saying, “If you were registered, you would have been invited.”
Then during the question-and-answer period, she interjected again: “If I could answer some questions, too. I’m a write-in candidate for City Council, but they will not let me speak or address anybody here. But I just wanted to make it known that I’m a write-in candidate. This is a candidate night and they will not let this candidate speak.”
Her request was again denied.
Several audience members commented back, including a woman who said, “It’s the same thing she does at council.”
Stanton left.
Williams and Stanton often find themselves at odds with the other five members of council with meetings frequently breaking down into arguments and political grandstanding. All three candidates in attendance feel the in-fighting on council is hurting the city.
“At the end of the day, part of the problem is just the lack of willingness to be decent to one another that creates that,” Capriotti said. “Human courtesy sure.”
Arnone added: “I sit on two boards and I’m running for city council. These guys (Capriotti and Buday) are involved. We need more people like that that want to get up and be part of this damn town and not sit back and point a finger and blame.”
Buday simply stated, “I agree with both Chuck and Mike. And I won’t take up a whole lot more time because I think we all agree on that.”
The candidates discussed several issues during their combined half-hour, including blight.
“I’m probably fortunate that I’ve been in every corner of the city with the sewer project,” said Buday, who works for The EADS Group, Johnstown’s engineering firm. “The biggest thing you heard was the sewer project, the blight, dead trees and heaved sidewalks. We come back to money again. I applaud the foundations, the person that donated money anonymously to help with the Franklin Street corridor (blight). Ironically, today I just turned in five more reports. I work with the demolition contractors. In the last 18 months, 85 structures have been demolished.”
Arnone talked about blight and the local property market from the perspective of the owner of TnC’s Lounge.
“The biggest disappointment, the biggest reason I’m running is because after having it commercially appraised and knowing what I have invested, it’s worth half of what we put into it,” Arnone said. “We live there. We live right above the place. We’re truly mom-and-pop. And it’s disgusting.”
Arnone has razed multiple blighted properties near the restaurant.
“The houses beside it, they want me to tear them down, too,” he said.
Capriotti discussed the widespread presence of dilapidated properties, saying, “The blight issue needs to be addressed across the city and not just in one end of the city or another end of the city. It’s a citywide problem that needs to be addressed. We need to get a list of blighted properties, prioritize them and start tearing them down based off the priority that is in place for risk-versus-reward, not just because it happens to be on this street or that street.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.